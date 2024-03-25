Weather Channel Shines Spotlight on St. Cloud During Winter Storm

(ST. CLOUD) -- You know you've arrived -- weatherwise -- when your town gets a live shot on The Weather Channel.

That was the case today as The Weather Channel's crews came to the Granite City where we've seen heavy, wet snow from a "Colorado Low."

Weather Channel Meteorologist Felicia Combs is on an upper Midwest tour that's taken her from Madison, Wisconsin to Minneapolis and this morning, St. Cloud.

Combs did her live shot from St. Germain and 7th Avenue North on what appears to be the street itself. (If you can't see the embedded video below, click here to see Combs' report on Facebook itself.)

And for those who may not have realized it, the Weather Channel gave this storm the name "Winter Storm Sawyer."