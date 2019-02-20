Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019:

SCHOOLS: CLOSED WEDNESDAY

-- Albany

-- All Saints Academy (Fun Zone is closed as well)

-- Athlos Academy of St. Cloud

-- Benton-Stearns Voyageurs and New Frontiers School are closed.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley Public Schools (no evening activities)

-- Holdingford (no activities)

-- Kimball Area (no Cubs Club)

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca Public Schools

-- Northland Christian School and Pre-School

-- Paynesville Area

-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Princeton Public Schools (no Tiger Club, no activities, and no facility rentals)

-- ROCORI (ACT test moved to March 12th)

-- Royalton

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (no activities)

-- The St. Cloud District 742 Board of Education meeting scheduled for this evening has been postponed. It is rescheduled to Tuesday, February 26th, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Cloud City Hall.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no activities)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no activities)

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closed.

-- St. Cloud State University , including St. Cloud State at Plymouth, is closed until noon.

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College is closing at 1:00 p.m.

CHURCHES:



-- Immaculate Conception Church in Rice has canceled all religion classes for tonight.

-- Religious education classes and family night at St. Lawrence in Duelm canceled

-- No faith formation classes at St. Martin, Seven Dolors and St. Anthony churches in Albany.

-- St. Francis Xavier has canceled all meetings and actives.

-- St. Marcus Church in Clear Lake has canceled Religious education classes.

-- Granite City Baptist Church has canceled all programs and services

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud has closed church offices and canceled all evening activities.

-- Religious education classes at Annunciation in Mayhew Lake canceled.

-- Religious education classes for the Catholic parishes for St. Mary's in Upsala, St. Edwards in Elmdale and St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis are canceled.

-- Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud is closed today.

-- All campus events are canceled at Discovery Church

-- Calvary Community Church all on-campus events are canceled.

-- Northland Bible Baptist Church is canceling all services and activities Wednesday.

-- All Activities at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids are canceled for Wednesday.

-- Faith Formation classes are canceled at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm.

MISC:



-- Lake George warming shelter is closed due to weather.

-- Stearns History Museum will close at 1:30 p.m.

-- All Sartell Senior Connection events at the Sartell Community Center has been canceled for today.

-- Dei Spring Academy in Cold Spring is closing at 3:00 p.m.

-- TriCAP will have no in city bus service in Princeton, Melrose, Elk River and Sauk Centre, and the Dial-A-Ride is canceled in St. Joseph and Cold Spring.

-- Benton County Historical Society is closed today.

--Salvation Army front door will be closed Wednesday. There will be no community lunch or food shelf. However, they will still have the dining room open as a warming center as needed and the emergency shelter WILL remain open.

-- St. Cloud Area Metro Vets meeting at VFW Post 4847 is canceled for Wednesday.

-- Caritas Mental Health Clinic will be closing at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program will have no meal delivery.

BUSINESSES:

-- WACOSA has canceled 2nd shift for today. Docushred and Thrift Works closing at 2:00 p.m.

-- Avivo St. Cloud offices closing at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

-- Central Minnesota Karate has canceled all classes for Wednesday.

--Miss Melinda's Dance Studio canceling classes Wednesday.

-- Excel dog training classes canceled for Wednesday.

-- Julie's K9 K-12 puppy training class is canceled for Wednesday.

-- The Village Family Service Center in St. Cloud is closing at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

-- The Moose Lodge #1400 in Waite Park has canceled bar bingo for Wednesday night.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.