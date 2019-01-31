Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 31, 2019
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Thursday, January 31, 2019.
SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY:
-- Albany Area Schools.
-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud.
-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools.
-- Brainerd Public Schools.
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- Milaca Public Schools, but all after-school activities for grades 9-12 will continue as planned.
-- Northland Christian School.
-- Northway Academy.
-- Paynesville Area Schools.
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School.
-- Sartell - St. Stephen School District.
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.
-- St. Cloud Area School District.
SCHOOLS THREE HOURS LATE THURSDAY:
-- Eden Valley - Watkins School District
-- Holdingford School District.
-- Kimball Area Schools, no AM preschool, Cub Club opens at 9:30 a.m. Enrichment Program opens at 11:00 a.m.
-- ROCORI Schools, no AM or PM preschool classes.
-- Granite City Baptist Academy opening at noon Thursday.
COLLEGES:
-- St. Cloud State University classes canceled until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College classes will be canceled until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
-- The College of St. Benedict classes will be canceled until 1:05 p.m. Thursday.
-- St. John's University classes will be canceled until 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
MISC:
-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation Youth Volleyball for grades K-6th at Whitney has been cancelled for Thursday.
-- Lake George warming shelter will be closed Thursday.
-- The Benton County Historical Society will be closed Thursday
-- Stearns History Museum will open 1 hour late at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
-- St. Cloud Hospital home meal delivery program canceled Thursday.
-- Biolife Plasma Services won't open until 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
-- Tri-Cap is canceling all bus service for Thursday due to the cold.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.