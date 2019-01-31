Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 31, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Thursday, January 31, 2019.

SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY:



-- Albany Area Schools.

-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud.

-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools.

-- Brainerd Public Schools.

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca Public Schools, but all after-school activities for grades 9-12 will continue as planned.

-- Northland Christian School.

-- Northway Academy.

-- Paynesville Area Schools.

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School.

-- Sartell - St. Stephen School District.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.

-- St. Cloud Area School District.

SCHOOLS THREE HOURS LATE THURSDAY:

-- Eden Valley - Watkins School District

-- Holdingford School District.

-- Kimball Area Schools, no AM preschool, Cub Club opens at 9:30 a.m. Enrichment Program opens at 11:00 a.m.

-- ROCORI Schools, no AM or PM preschool classes.

-- Granite City Baptist Academy opening at noon Thursday.

COLLEGES:

-- St. Cloud State University classes canceled until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College classes will be canceled until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

-- The College of St. Benedict classes will be canceled until 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

-- St. John's University classes will be canceled until 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

MISC:

-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation Youth Volleyball for grades K-6th at Whitney has been cancelled for Thursday.

-- Lake George warming shelter will be closed Thursday.

-- The Benton County Historical Society will be closed Thursday

-- Stearns History Museum will open 1 hour late at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

-- St. Cloud Hospital home meal delivery program canceled Thursday.

-- Biolife Plasma Services won't open until 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

-- Tri-Cap is canceling all bus service for Thursday due to the cold.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.