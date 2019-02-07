Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 7th, 2019

UNDATED -- Weather-related announcements for Thursday, February 7th, 2019.

SCHOOLS:

-- Albany schools is closing three hours early, no evening activities.

-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud is closing two hours early, no after-school activities.

-- Dei Spring Academy in Cold Spring is closing at 4:00 p.m. Thursday

-- Holdingford schools closing at 1:10 p.m., Kidzone will be closing at 2:00 p.m., no after-school activities.

-- Kimball schools are closing at noon, no kindergarten roundup and preschool open house has been rescheduled.

-- Milaca schools closing at 1:00 p.m., no after-school activities or conferences.

-- Northland Christian Preschool and Kindergarten is postponing Thursday's open house.

-- Paynesville Area schools are closing at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, no after-school activities.

-- Princeton schools closing at 1:00 p.m. and Tiger Club closing at 3:00 p.m. No after-school activities.

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School is closing two hours early. No aftercare or afternoon activities.

-- ROCORI schools closing at noon, no afternoon pre-school and no afternoon or evening activities.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen schools closing two hours early, no afternoon or evening activities.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice schools closing two hours early, no afternoon or evening activities.

-- St. Cloud Area Schools closing two hours early, no afternoon or evening activities.

-- St. John's Prep closing at noon, no after-school activities.

-- St. Katharine Drexel School is canceling their open house scheduled from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

COLLEGE:

-- College of St. Benedict's and St. John's University will be closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. No 12:45 p.m. class at St. John's.

BUSINESSES:

-- Excel Dog Training canceling all classes for Thursday night.

-- Sartell Pediatrics will close at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

-- Superior Driving Academy in Sauk Rapids in canceling classes Thursday.

-- Scheels closing at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

-- Schuler Shoes in St. Cloud is closing at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

-- National Karate St. Cloud and Sartell locations is canceling classes Thursday evening.

-- Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio is canceling all evening classes Thursday.

-- WestRock 2nd Shift Production canceled Thursday, will resume at 11:00 p.m.

-- Village Family Service Center St. Cloud office closing at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

MISC:

-- The Lake George Warming shelter is closed.

-- Whitney Recreation Center will be closed at 6:00 p.m. All youth adult volleyball leagues will be rescheduled.

-- Great River Regional Library System has closed branches in Cokato, Pierz, Rockford, Swanville and Albany Elk River, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Monticello, Paynesville, Royalton, Sauk Centre and Waite Park are closed. The St. Cloud Branch will close at 5:00 p.m. and Becker at 6:00 p.m.

-- Quality Cleaners closing at 1:00 p.m.

-- All American League at Southway Bowl will not be bowling Thursday night.

-- AVIVO is closing their office at 12:30 p.m.

-- Knights of Columbus Council 5548 meeting at St. Anthony's Church is canceled.

-- TriCap has canceled their tax preparation clinic at St. Cloud Technical and Community College for Thursday.

-- CentraCare's Shoulder Pain seminar at St. Cloud Orthopedics is canceled Thursday. Rescheduled for April 11th.

-- District 742 community education kickboxing, boxing, kids boxing, kids jiu-jitsu classes are canceled at Downtown Gym and Fitness. Club will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

-- WACOSA has canceled 2nd shift, DocuShred and Thriftworks closing at 2:00 p.m.

-- Stearns History Museum is closed for Thursday.

-- Salvation Army food shelf closed Thursday, community lunch still on and dining room to stay open as a warming shelter.

-- No classical conversation information meeting at Caribou Thursday.

-- American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park has canceled their post-meeting and Bar Bingo for Thursday.

-- St. Augusta Legion canceling bingo for Thursday night.

-- St. Cloud School of Dance, Ultimate Gymnastics have canceled classes Thursday. Make up will be Saturday, check emails for times.

-- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota locations and KIDSTOP is canceled Thursday.

-- Benton County Historical Society will be closed Thursday.

-- St. Cloud Hospital home meal delivery is canceled.

-- Sartell Senior Connection's coffee and conversation at the Sartell Community Center at 9:00 a.m. Thursday has been canceled.

-- Paramount Center for the Arts canceling Arts Underground and closing studios at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

CHURCH:

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church is canceling their Friendship Lunch for Thursday

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.