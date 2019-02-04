UNDATED -- Weather announcements for Monday, February 4th, 2019.

SCHOOLS (closed)

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Kimball Area

SCHOOLS (2 hours late):

-- Albany. No morning pre-school.

-- All Saints Academy

-- Athlos Academy.

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Milaca. No AM pre-school

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School. No before care.

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud Area Schools. All early childhood canceled.

-- St. Cloud Cathedral

-- St. Katherine Drexel in St. Cloud.

CHURCHES:

-- Daughters of Isabella meeting at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Cantius Church in St. Cloud is canceled.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.