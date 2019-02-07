Weather Announcements for Friday, February 8th, 2019
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Friday, February 8th, 2019.
MISC:
-- Rocori Senior Center is closed.
-- Stearns History Museum is closed.
-- Benton County Historical Society is closed
-- Tri-CAP buses running 2 hours late.
-- St. Cloud Salvation Army will be closed Friday, no community lunch or food shelf, the dining room will be open as a warming center.
-- St. Cloud Hospital no home delivered meals.
-- Because school is closed, all KIDSTOPs and Boys and Girls Clubs are closed.
SCHOOLS - TWO HOURS LATE:
-- Princeton
-- St. Cloud State University locations are closed until noon. The Winter Institute will continue as scheduled.
SCHOOLS - CLOSED:
-- Athlos Academy.
-- Albany Area Schools.
-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools.
-- Eden Valley-Watkins.
-- Granite City Baptist Academy
-- Holdingford
-- Kimball
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- Milaca. All MSHSL games and practices will go on as scheduled.
-- Northway Academy.
-- ROCORI
-- St. Cloud Area Schools, including all activities.
-- Sartell-St. Stephen, including all activities.
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice, including all activities.
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud.
CHURCHES
-- Saints Peter and Paul in Richmond and St. Bonifus in Cold Spring no 8:00 a.m. mass
-- Diocese of St. Cloud Diocesan offices closed
-- Spirit and Saints Youth Ministry middle school black light night at St. Anthony's in St. Cloud is postponed.
If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.