Ways to Explore Minnesota This Weekend and Beyond

It's been a snowy week but Minnesotans find ways to still do outdoor activities in the winter months. Jake Juliot is a PR and Communications Specialist from Explore Minnesota. He joined me on WJON to talk about many events both indoors and outdoors Minnesotans and explore.

Last of the winter festivals

Polar Fest – Detroit Lakes Final weekend: Sat., Feb. 25 and Sun., Feb. 26 Saturday: snowmobile race, polar plunge, and frozen fireworks Sunday: snowga (snow yoga) and a fat tire fest at Detroit Mountain

Ice Castles – New Brighton Through March 6 Elaborate ice sculptures, a lantern passage with thousands of lights, a frozen maze, polar pub For kids: ice slides, crawl tunnels, tubing hill

Winter Beer Dabbler – Minnesota State Fairgrounds , Feb. 25, 3-6:30 p.m. Minnesota’s biggest beer festival More than 130 vendors Beer from breweries all over the U.S. Cider, wine, seltzers, too Plus music, food trucks and more

International Festival of Owls – Houston March 3-5 (indoor and outdoor components) See 7 species of owls at live owl programs Owl prowls with expert owl callers to help you see and hear wild owls Owl-themed food: owl-face pancakes, owl-shaped pizzas and more Kids owl crafts, a hooting contest and other activities

Family Festival at Lutsen Mountains Free rentals with adult and child lift tickets during family festival weekend March 24-26 Four mountains and 95 runs Other activities include dog-sled rides, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, naturalist programs, live music

Candlelight events Winter trails will be lit with luminaries for hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing After exploring the trails you can warm up around a fire and enjoy some hot cocoa or cider Great for all ages Just a couple of these events left this season: March 4: Lake Carlos State Park in Alexandria March 10: Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley



Indoor events

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.