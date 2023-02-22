Ways to Explore Minnesota This Weekend and Beyond

Ways to Explore Minnesota This Weekend and Beyond

(Photo: Ice Castles)

It's been a snowy week but Minnesotans find ways to still do outdoor activities in the winter months.  Jake Juliot is a PR and Communications Specialist from Explore Minnesota.  He joined me on WJON to talk about many events both indoors and outdoors Minnesotans and explore.

Last of the winter festivals

  • Polar Fest – Detroit Lakes
    • Final weekend: Sat., Feb. 25 and Sun., Feb. 26
    • Saturday: snowmobile race, polar plunge, and frozen fireworks
    • Sunday: snowga (snow yoga) and a fat tire fest at Detroit Mountain
  • Ice Castles – New Brighton
    • Through March 6
    • Elaborate ice sculptures, a lantern passage with thousands of lights, a frozen maze, polar pub
    • For kids: ice slides, crawl tunnels, tubing hill
  • Winter Beer Dabbler – Minnesota State Fairgrounds
    • , Feb. 25, 3-6:30 p.m.
    • Minnesota’s biggest beer festival
    • More than 130 vendors
    • Beer from breweries all over the U.S.
    • Cider, wine, seltzers, too
    • Plus music, food trucks and more
  • International Festival of Owls – Houston
    • March 3-5 (indoor and outdoor components)
    • See 7 species of owls at live owl programs
    • Owl prowls with expert owl callers to help you see and hear wild owls
    • Owl-themed food: owl-face pancakes, owl-shaped pizzas and more
    • Kids owl crafts, a hooting contest and other activities
  • Family Festival at Lutsen Mountains
    • Free rentals with adult and child lift tickets during family festival weekend March 24-26
    • Four mountains and 95 runs
    • Other activities include dog-sled rides, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, naturalist programs, live music
  • Candlelight events
    • Winter trails will be lit with luminaries for hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing
    • After exploring the trails you can warm up around a fire and enjoy some hot cocoa or cider
    • Great for all ages
    • Just a couple of these events left this season:
      • March 4: Lake Carlos State Park in Alexandria
      • March 10: Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley
Get our free mobile app

Indoor events

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.

 

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

Filed Under: explore minnesota, Jake Juliot
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, From Our Shows, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON