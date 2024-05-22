Minnesota Summer Festivals and Events to Explore This Summer

Memorial weekend is the unofficial start of summer in Minnesota. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. He highlights some of the festivals the state has to offer.

Summer Festivals and Events!

June

THE JUDY GARLAND FESTIVAL

Judy Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids sings her praises year-round, but especially during the annual festival that pays homage to the actress and her most iconic film. This year's event revolves around the Judy Garland Museum and what would have been the hometown heroine's hundredth birthday.

STUDIO HOP

Local Willmar artists open their work spaces up to the public at this annual celebration of everything from photography to pottery.

PERHAM TURTLE FEST

A pet parade, train rides, medallion hunt and, of course, turtle races, make this central Minnesota festival a family favorite.

WATER SKI DAYS

The birthplace of waterskiing, Lake City, celebrates its popular invention with water ski shows, a parade and three days of festivities.

TWIN CITIES PRIDE FESTIVAL

Minneapolis welcomes revelers from all walks of life for a LGBTQ+-proud celebration with a family picnic, festival, parade and rainbow run in Loring Park.

PAUL BUNYAN DAYS

Pay homage to everyone’s favorite lumberjack with a Paul Bunyan look-alike contest, art show, minnow races and more in downtown Akeley.

July

HOT DOG NITE

More than 15,000 free hot dogs are dished out at this long-running Luverne event, which happens the same weekend as a wiener dog race and low rider-led beauty pageant.

SINCLAIR LEWIS DAYS

The Nobel Prize-winning author’s hometown of Sauk Centre hosts five full days of activities, including a treasure hunt, concerts in the park and the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant.

WILDER PAGEANT

Another famous Minnesota author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, is the subject of live outdoor performances for three weekends in July.

NEW LONDON WATER DAYS

Festivities at the annual community festival in central Minnesota range from canoe and kayak races to a hog roast and tennis tournament.

BLUEBERRY/ART FESTIVAL Peruse original art and handcrafted items from more than 250 exhibitors at this outdoor festival in Ely, which also features blueberry pie and pancakes, and activities for the kids.

August

ANTIQUE CAR RUN

Starting in New London and ending in New Brighton, a 120-mile drive features pre-1916 vehicles, including cars, bikes and motorcycles, with special events before and after the ride.

BARNESVILLE POTATO DAYS

Named one of the “Top 9 Strangest Food Festivals in the World” by Wanderlust Magazine, Barnesville’s beloved Potato Days is an iconic event in northwest Minnesota. From French fry feeds, lefse cookoffs, a street fair, all the potato dishes you could dream of in the food court and more, this is a must-see summer event.

HERITAGE DAYS

Celebrate the history and culture of the Red River Valley in East Grand Forks with an antique tractor pull, parade and historical reenactments.

MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Journey back in time at this long-standing, seven-week festival in Shakopee, where revelers will be in good company among mermaids, knights, fairies, pirates and other colorful characters.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

The granddaddy of them all, the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul is the second-largest state fair in the country, renowned for its exhibits, grandstand performances and just about any food you can think of served on a stick.

