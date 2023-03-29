Ways To Explore Minnesota Arts This Spring

Spring time can be a good time to explore arts and entertainment in Minnesota. Jake Juliot joined me on WJON. He talked about some highlights of shows Minnesotans can take advantage of.

THEATER

A world-class theater that’s well-known across the country, the Guthrie is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Hamlet (April 8-May 23), considered by many to be Shakespeare’s ultimate masterpiece.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (May 13-July 2), which finds master detective Hercule Poirot on the case for an onboard murder.

Into the Woods (June 17-Aug. 13), legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s revisionist exploration of classic fairy tales.

HISTORIC ORPHEUM THEATER

A historic venue downtown Minneapolis that showcases touring Broadway troupes and a wide range of musical acts.

Hamilton (April 4-May 6), the groundbreaking musical focused on the previously ignored founding father, Alexander Hamilton.

Tootsie (June 20-25), the musical version of the beloved Dustin Hoffman movie comedy.

Housed in the historic Chief Theater in Bemidji, the Paul Bunyan Playhouse is the oldest professional summer stock theater in Minnesota.

Shout! The Mod Musical (June 2-4, 7-10), a music and dance revue centered on hits from the '60s.

The Play That Goes Wrong (June 16-18, 21-24), a 1920s comedy/mystery that’s described as part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes.

MUSIC

Orchestra Hall is home to the internationally renowned Minnesota Orchestra, which performs classical and contemporary pieces, often with such genre-jumping guest stars as Minneapolis’s own Dessa and the St. Cloud-based indie band Cloud Cult.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert (April 21-23), the wildly popular Star Wars film with its soundtrack performed live by the Minnesota Orchestra.

VocalEssence: Singing the World Awake (May 12), an evening focused on global music with the renowned choral group VocalEssence.

St. Paul’s jewel of a performance space is beautifully located across from Rice Park and the St. Paul Hotel. It is home to the Minnesota Opera and hosts Broadway tours, concerts and dance performances.

Don Giovanni (May 6-21), the Mozart masterpiece staged by the Minnesota Opera.

Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen (June 3), two performances of a family-friendly sequel to the Aesop fable including music, smart phones, and video games.

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

This beautiful convention center houses ballrooms and a concert hall that showcases the local symphony and touring Minnesota Ballet.

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour (May 9), featuring many of the well-known band’s biggest hits, including "Cold As Ice" and "Feels Like the First Time."

Hippo Campus with Miloe and papa mbye (June 24), the Minnesota-based indie music darlings perform at Bayfront Festival Park.The Mod Musical

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.