June 5, 2019 - June 5, 2019



Waylon Richard Ratke, newborn son of Nick and Crystal (Boser) Ratke was born on Wednesday, June 5th at the Saint Cloud Hospital at 9:53am. Waylon only knew unconditional love and was being held by his father when the lord called him to live his eternal life in Heaven at 10 hours of age.

A celebration of Waylon's Life will be held Thursday, June 13th from 3:30-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

Left to cherish his memory are his Father and Mother, Nick and Crystal (Boser) Ratke; Siblings Caiden and Daniel Ratke; Grandparents Dan (Angela) Ratke, Jeff (Carolyn) Boser; Uncles and Aunts, Philip (Kari) Ratke, Tony (Angie) Ratke, Scott (Sarah) Boser, Heather Boser, Laura (Rick) Wacker, Tiffany Boser. Multiple Great Grandparents, Great Aunts and Uncles and cousins.