Water Quality Town Hall Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - Governor Mark Dayton's town hall meetings on water quality continue this week with a session Wednesday in St. Cloud. It will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The state's new buffer law, designed to reduce runoff from farm fields into rivers and lakes, was a topic of discussion at earlier meetings in southern Minnesota.

Governor Dayton has set the goal of improving Minnesota's water quality 25 percent by 2025.

