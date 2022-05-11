(WATCH) Bald Eagle Snatches Someone’s House Cat In Northern MN

I'm pretty sure that this sort of thing happens a lot more often than we know. I know I would certainly keep my eyes on a small pet outdoors when eagles are around.

I had a friend that once told me that they were cutting a tree down at their lake cabin. This tree happened to have an abandoned eagle's nest in it. When they got the tree down they found several cat collars in the nest.

In the summer, I see the eagles circling geese and their goslings hanging out on the beach at the lake. When the eagles fly over, the adult geese surround the goslings and scream bloody murder in an attempt to scare off the eagle looking for some lunch.

This video is a good example of just how easy it is for an eagle to snatch a smaller house pet. Eagles are fast and sneaky. Your cat or small dog could be gone in an instant.

This video shows an eagle flying off with someone's pet cat. According to WhiskeyRiff.com, the woman that took the video just happened to see the eagle just sitting in a park. She thought it was odd that the eagle was just sitting there. Little did she know that the eagle was sitting on a cat that had balled itself up on the ground in an effort to protect itself.

She began videoing the eagle and was not prepared for what she witnessed next. The eagle spread it's huge wings and took off, carrying the helpless house cat with it.

“My dog, Keisha and I were driving around taking pictures of wildlife when I saw this Eagle sitting on the ground. He was arguing with two black birds. I decided to take a picture of him. This would be the first picture of an Eagle that I take.

As I started driving closer to him he wasn’t moving. So I decided to take a video of him. I thought him taking off in flight would make a great video. I was shocked. Did not see that coming.

My dog and I just sat there like, what did we just see?”

Keep an eye on you pets if you are in an area that eagles frequent. You certainly don't want to lose you furry friends, especially this way.

