The Timberwolves lost 117-107 at Target Center against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points and 21 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and Josh Okogie added 19.

Steph Curry led Golden State with 36 points and Klay Thompson added 28. Minnesota falls to 32-39 and will play at Charlotte at 6pm Thursday, pregame on WJON at 5:30.