Walz: Minnesota Reaches Milestone of 20,000 Daily Test Capacity

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota now has the capacity to process 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

Governor Tim Walz says he's proud of the Minnesota Department of Health's partnership with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and the state's health care systems to expand the state's testing capacity to reach this milestone.

Walz says as part of the state's testing command center, the Mayo Clinic and the U of M are now able to provide additional testing capacity to more than 265 health care organizations across the state.

Both organizations have been instrumental in Minnesota's advanced COVID-19 testing program, which was first announced two months ago.

To date, the state has completed more than half a milion COVID-19 tests.