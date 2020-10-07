Walz Activates MN National Guard Following Chauvin Release

MINNEAPOLIS -- Governor Tim Walz Wednesday activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement in public safety efforts in the Twin Cities metro area.

The mobilization follows a request from the City of Minneapolis after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin posted bond.

According to court documents, Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. He had been in custody at a state correctional facility in Oak Park Heights, but the Department of Corrections confirms he has been released.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said.

The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers and providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services. Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized 100 state troopers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has mobilized 75 conservation officers to aide local law enforcement.

Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to appear in court in March. Those three officers all previously posted bond.

