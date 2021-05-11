Wallace Edwin Pomrenke, 95, Pierz

September 10, 1925 - May 7, 2021

Wallace Edwin Pomrenke, 95 year old resident of Pierz, MN died at his home on Friday, May 7. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M with a funeral service at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, May 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Wallace Edwin Pomrenke was born on September 10, 1925 in Perkins County South Dakota just outside of Hettinger, to the late Herman and Mary Etta (Campbell Bryant) Pomrenke. He grew up and attended school in Peever, South Dakota completing the 8th grade.

After seeing Betty (Elizabeth Gronewold) walking on the sidewalk in Watertown, SD, Wallace courted and married Betty Gronewold on June 18, 1947 in Watertown, SD. They moved to the Black Hills, then to Portland, OR, back to Watertown, SD, then to Pierz, MN in 1957.

Throughout Wallace's life he was a gold miner (Homestake Gold Mine, Lead, SD), Brakeman for the M&SL railroad, streetcar conductor (Portland, OR), North American Van Lines driver/furniture mover, dairy farmer, diesel mechanic, belly dump truck driver, and most recently, day trader on the stock market. As in Wally's words, he was a jack of all trades but a master of none!

He is survived by a sister, Daisy Fleischhacker of Savage, MN; sons, Michael and wife Patrice of Van Nuys, CA, David of Pierz, MN, Steven and wife Christine of Royalton, MN, Douglas and wife Shirley of Lastrup, MN, Richard and wife Brenda of Ft Ripley, MN, James of Pierz, MN; daughters, Linda Montgomery and husband Bill of Highlands Ranch, CO, Eileen Iverson and husband Duane of Foley, MN, Susan Pomrenke of Alexandria, MN, and Laurie Ann Pomrenke of Dundee, MN; 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Wallace was preceded in death by Betty in February 2003, his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters and a son Gerry.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association: 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas Texas 75231 or the American Lung Association: 55 W. Wacker Dr, Suite 1150, Chicago, Il 60601.