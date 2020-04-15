Waite Park Moves Forward on One Road Construction Project

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has approved the designs for three road construction projects scheduled for this summer, however, two of the three won't go out for bids just yet.

The city has approved a full street and utility reconstruction project for 2nd Street North between Waite Avenue near Crossroads Center on the east end and 2nd Avenue North on the west end. That project, at just over $1.3-million, will go forward as scheduled.

Granite View Road on the city's south end from 33rd Street South to County Road 6 and a bus turnout lane along Parkway Drive near the new amphitheater is being held back until a clearer financial picture emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The two projects on hold are estimated at a combined cost of just over $756,000.