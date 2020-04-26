Waite Park Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

WJON News

ST. ROSA -- A Waite Park man died in a motorcycle crash near St. Rosa on Saturday. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on County Road 17 near 425th Street in Millwood Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Patrick Kraker was driving his motorcycle south on County Road 17 when he left the road, drove into an open field, and crashed.

Kraker was taken to Melrose Hospital where he later died.