Waite Park Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Group After Encounter

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man faces 2nd-degree assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at some young adults Monday night.

Waite Park Police were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 9:00 p.m. on a gun complaint.

Officers met with a group of people who were playing with what appeared to be Nerf-type or Air-Soft guns while making a Tik Tok video.

Police say the spouse of 44-year-old Christopher Lembcke went outside to see what was going on and was struck with one of the air-filled projectiles. It did not cause any injuries but it prompted Lembcke to go outside and get into a verbal encounter with the group.

Lembcke then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Lembcke was arrested without incident and booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of felony 2nd-degree assault.

