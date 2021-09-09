Volunteer Groups Honoring 9/11 Anniversary With Day of Service
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota seniors can show their respect and support for first responders in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend.
All three AmeriCorps Seniors groups including the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Foster Grandparents, and Senior Companions are partnering for a day of service.
On Friday and Saturday, volunteers will be baking cookies and preparing care packages that will then be delivered to local first responders.
The AmeriCorps Seniors program is a nationwide non-profit that provides a variety of volunteer opportunities for people ages 55 and up. Locally, the foster grandparents program serves 16 counties with more than 200 participants at 100 locations, while the senior companions program serves seven local counties, and RSVP serves the tri-county area only.