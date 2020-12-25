Virus Cancels Annual Dakota Ride, But Some Headed to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ An annual trek to Mankato to remember tribal members who were executed following the U.S.-Dakota war has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus.

Even so, a small group of horseback riders is making the journey anyway. The annual Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride begins when some Dakota riders start a 330-mile journey from Lower Brule, South Dakota, to Mankato.

Other riders, as well as runners, join them along the way. They eventually gather on Dec. 26 at Reconciliation Park near the Blue Earth County Library to honor the 38 Dakota killed in a mass hanging on the site that day in 1862.

They also remember two chiefs who were kidnapped from Canada three years later, brought back to the U.S. and executed.