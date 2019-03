The Minnesota Vikings signed offensive lineman Josh Kline to a three-year contract Wednesday afternoon. The 29-year-old Kline previously played for the Tennessee Titans after beginning his career with the New England Patriots.

Kline was an undrafted free agent out of Kent State by the Patriots before starting 18 games over three seasons.

Kline, who has started 64 of his 79 career games, started 46 times for the Titans since 2016.