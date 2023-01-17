Viking Players Who May Not Return Next Season

The Vikings have some roster decisions to make this offseason after their season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the list of players who will either be gone from the roster or will take less money includes the following:

Receiver Adam Thielen, Linebacker Eric Kendricks, Edge Rusher Za'Darius Smith, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, running back Dalvin Cook, running back Alexander Mattison, and center Garrett Bradbury.

Souhan suggests some of these players will be cut or asked to take less money to help with the team's salary cap. He says the players will have decisions to make whether staying in Minnesota for less money is a good choice.

Souhan thinks there will be a lot of change for a 13 win team and the biggest needs is on the defensive side of the ball. He says not just corners and safeties by defensive lineman.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. Jim joins me on WJON weekday mornings at 7:15 a.m.