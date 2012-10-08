Vikes’ Frazier is Concerned About Simpson’s Health

Viking head coach Leslie Frazier spoke to the media today and expressed concern over Jerome Simpson's pregame injury to his ankle and that they will do a MRI today to determine the severity of it. He suggested that the injury may have effected his back and legs. Simpson played sparingly Sunday against Tennessee and didn't record a catch.

Frazier said running back Adrian Peterson's ankle injury is less severe and he played through it. Frazier indicated that linebacker Marvin Mitchell and safety Andrew Sendejo are expected back at practice this week.

The Vikings are 4-1 and will play at Washington Sunday at 3:25, pregame on WJON at 2:00. Hear more on the Vikings Thursday night from 6-7pm on Vikings Live at Winter Park on AM 1390-the Fan.