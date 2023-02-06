Vice President Harris Coming to St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in St. Cloud later this week.

The focus of her visit is expected to be on the push for more electric vehicles.

Political Analyst Blois Olson says her visit to St. Cloud is unusual for the Biden administration.

I think it's interesting that she's coming to St. Cloud. Usually, the Biden-Harris team has been in metro areas more and more, obviously, that's where their political base is. But, I think this is an effort to spread the word about their plans for a new energy economy which is a major theme for Democrats nationally and locally.

Several of President Biden's cabinet members will be touring the country this week after his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The specific location and time of Harris' visit to St. Cloud on Thursday have not been announced.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he learned of the Harris visit when the White House emailed him on Friday. He says he doesn't know anything more about her stop in town.

St. Cloud last hosted a sitting United States Vice President when Joe Biden stopped at New Flyer in March of 2009.

