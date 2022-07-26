VFW Baseball Update – July 26th, 2022

VFW Baseball Update &#8211; July 26th, 2022

Contributing Authors:
Dave Overlund

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball District 5 and 6
Monday, July 25th - Thursday, July 28th

Games Played at Orthopedic Sports Field Sartell

SEEDS
1. Sartell
2. Foley
3. Monticello
4. SC Red
5. Cold Spring
6. Sauk Rapids
7. SC Blue
8. Willmar

Monday July 25th Results
Monticello 6 Sauk Rapids 3
Foley 8 SC Blue 2
SC Red 9 Cold Spring 3
Sartell 9 Willmar 2

SCHEDULE TUESDAY JULY 26th
Sauk Rapids vs SC Blue 11:00
Cold Spring vs. Willmar 1:30
Monticello vs. Foley 4:00
Sartell vs. SC Red 6:30

