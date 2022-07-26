VFW Baseball Update – July 26th, 2022
2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball District 5 and 6
Monday, July 25th - Thursday, July 28th
Games Played at Orthopedic Sports Field Sartell
SEEDS
1. Sartell
2. Foley
3. Monticello
4. SC Red
5. Cold Spring
6. Sauk Rapids
7. SC Blue
8. Willmar
Monday July 25th Results
Monticello 6 Sauk Rapids 3
Foley 8 SC Blue 2
SC Red 9 Cold Spring 3
Sartell 9 Willmar 2
SCHEDULE TUESDAY JULY 26th
Sauk Rapids vs SC Blue 11:00
Cold Spring vs. Willmar 1:30
Monticello vs. Foley 4:00
Sartell vs. SC Red 6:30