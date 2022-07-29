VFW Baseball Results – July 28th

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball

District 5 and 6

Monday, July 25th - Thursday, July 28th

Games Played at Orthopedic Sports Field Sartell

COLD SPRING 4 ST. CLOUD RED 2

(Thursday July 28th)

The Cold Spring VFW defeated their District rival the St. Red, backed by four timely hits including three doubles and good defense. They put up four big runs in the sixth inning. The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Brady Weber, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. He drove in three of the four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Will Steil was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double, Brady Weber earned a walk an he scored a run and Grady Notch scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the St. Cloud Red was Parker Schultz, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded fours strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Red offense was led by Parker Schultz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Ben Schmitt earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he was credited for a RBI. Kaden Mark went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Noah Theis went 1-for-3, Sutton Kenning earned walk and he was hit by a pitch, Joe Hess and Hunter Jakien both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING 1 SARTELL 0

(Thursday July 28th)

The Cold Spring VFW punched their ticket to the state tournament, they defeated the Sartell VFW, backed by four hits, solid defense and one big run in the top of the first. Their starting pitcher was righty Hunter Fuchs, he threw seven innings, gave up three hits, two walks and recorded four strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Will Steil, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jack Boos and Hunter Fuchs both went 1-for-3, Grant Tylutki earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored the games only run Tyler Prom had a sacrifice bunt.

The Sartell VFW starting pitcher was Braden Simones, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Brendon Boesen, Eli Hanson and Will Thompson all went 1-for-3. Jordan Fish earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. Brayden Blonigen was hit by a pitch and Brett Schlangen earned a walk.