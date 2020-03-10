Veterans With Flu-Like Symptoms Asked to Call VA First

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is implementing some special procedures Tuesday in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Spokesman Barry Venable says the main message is that if you have flu-like symptoms you're asked to call first. If you are experiencing a fever, cough and shortness of breath St. Cloud area VA Veterans can call 252-1670 and select option 2. In addition to calling first, consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet.

Also, visitors who do not feel well are asked to postpone going to the VA. Everyone who enters the St. Cloud VA facilities will be pre-screened, which may lengthen entry times, so you are asked to allow for that when arriving for your appointments.

The screening consists of three questions:

Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Designated entry points for patients, visitors, volunteers and vendors are as follows:

Bldg. 1-- Main Entrance, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Bldg. 116 -- Rehabilitation Center, open 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mon.- Fri.

Bldg. 111 -- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mon.- Fri. After 4:30 p.m. and weekends by appointment only.