Veterans Raising Awareness for Women’s Heart Disease

ST. CLOUD -- February is American Heart Month, and the Women Veterans Program at the St. Cloud VA is joining the effort to raise awareness and provide education about heart disease and stroke among women veterans.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women die every year from cardiovascular disease and stroke - about one woman every 80 seconds.

The St. Cloud VA is inviting all women veterans to wear red on Friday to kick-off awareness month.

They are also holding a painting night on Wednesday, February 13th at the Good Earth Food Co-op from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. At the event, you can paint a heart themed canvas and learn more about the signs and symptoms, which are often different in women than in men.

Ninety percent of women have one or more risk factors and 80 percent of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education.

To register for the event, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Amber Willert at amber.willert@va.gov or 320-252-1670 Ext. 6655