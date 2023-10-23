Vandalism and Car Break-ins in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting vehicle break-ins and vandalism. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says on Park Meadows Drive a vehicle's back window was broken and the items inside were tampered with. On Kirkwell Drive a vehicle had the back window smashed out and cash and medications were taken. On Greenstone Lane gift certificates and change was taken out of an unlocked vehicle. All of these crimes happened over the weekend.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a homicide on the early morning hours Sunday on the 700 block of 6th Avenue South. Learn more about that here.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.