Teen Arrested For Shooting Out Windows

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old boy faces possible criminal charges for allegedly shooting out the windows to several vehicles and windows at Tech High School and South Junior High.

St. Cloud Police were called around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of someone shooting a BB gun at parked cars. The witness told police someone was shooting from the window of a car in the 900 block of 6th Street North.

When officers arrived, the suspect's vehicle was gone, but six car windows were damaged.

Officers eventually spotted the vehicle and identified the teen involved.

Additional reports were filed Wednesday morning of a broken window at Tech and another broken window at South Jr. High. A seventh vehicle with similar damage was also reported in the 800 block of 11th Street South.

Police say the evidence and time frames are consistent with the crimes being related. There is no damage estimate at this time.

The teen was released to his parents as the investigation continues.