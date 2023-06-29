Use the Self-Check at Costco in St. Cloud? Expect This Change

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save some money. If you don't mind buying a lot of a certain product, and you have room for storage, it's a great idea. You can really save a lot of money buying things in this manner. Not always... we all know that, but usually it's a better deal. Plus you can find some one of a kind items for sale as well.

People will wander around Costco and load up their cart for what seems like a shopping spree for an entire month or longer.

If you get behind one of these people with a loaded cart, it can take a bit of time to get through the checkout area. The people who work at Costco try to get people through the line as quickly as possible, but sometimes it's easier and quicker to go through the self-check out.

It seems that when poeple have been doing this, there has been an increase of people using someone elses membership card. After all, you just scan the thing, ring up your purchases, pay and you are on your way. You got all the benefits of shopping at Costco without having to pay the membership fee.

Well, Costco is starting to crack down on this practice. Much like Netflix is doing, along with other services that require a membership. The membership at Costco is a lot of the reason why they are able to keep their costs lower.

So, the next time you use the self-check out you may be asked to show your membership card to a Costco staff member. If your card doesn't have a picture on it, you may also be asked to show your I.D. It's just a way to make sure that people do have a membership if they are shopping at and using Costco's services.

By the way, if you are interested in the Costco liquor store, you don't need a membership to shop there. This works at Sam's Club too.