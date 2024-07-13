Updates And New Games On “Table Talk”

WJON's show about board gaming, "Table Talk" airs every other Saturday at 8:00 a.m. after the news opposite the Woods Garden Show. Today we gave an update on a few games that launched on crowdfunding platforms, and games due to launch soon, and discussed some new games recently released. In case you missed it, below are some games we discussed and links for the projects or game information.

Chip Theory Games via Gamefound Chip Theory Games via Gamefound loading...

20 Strong - Tanglewoods: 20 Strong is a solo-person game that came out last year by Chip Theory Games out of Plymouth, MN. Tanglewoods has three new adventures decks/challenges based on fairy tales with artwork by Matt Trembley.

CMON Games via Gamefound CMON Games via Gamefound loading...

DC United: From CMON games, the next in line of their superhero united series, think Marvel United with DC Superheroes. The base set for $65 comes with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Lex Luther, The Joker, and Darkseid. Plus, the Gamefound exclusives Zan, Jana, and Gleek (the Wonder Twins). Right now you can add on the Teen Titan expansion, and The Metropolis expansion, plus there is already 14 stretch-goal charters with a load more still to come.

Leder Games Leder Games loading...

Arcs: The latest from Leder Games creators of Root, and Oath. Arcs is a sci-fi game with a silly twist—a little bit more complex lasting 2-3 hours. Willaim with Games By James says they have some pre-release copies that are getting gobbled up fast.

Adam's Apple Games via Kickstarter Adam's Apple Games via Kickstarter loading...

Defenders of the Dictionary: Soon to launch from Adam's Apple Games out of the Twin Cities. You can sign up on Kickstarter to be notified on its launch. Table Talk hopes to have someone from Adam's Apple Games on the show on July 20th to talk about Defenders of the Dictirionary. Adam's Apple Games did Planet Unknown, a popular space themed game about developing new planets.

The above are just a few of the games we spoke about on "Table Talk." Tune in every other Saturday at 8:00 a.m. to join us. You can send in questions or comments about games you are playing, your game group, and more ahead of time too, just email us here.