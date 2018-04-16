Updated Snow Totals from Around the State
UNDATED -- The National Service has the updated snow totals from the weekend snowstorm.
Maple Grove -- 22"
Montevideo -- 20.5"
Fridley -- 20"
Milan -- 19.5"
Vesta -- 17"
Bloomington -- 16.5"
Prior Lake -- 16"
Redwood Falls -- 15.7"
Woodbury -- 15.5"
Farmington -- 15"
Minneota -- 14"
Mankato -- 14"
Sleepy Eye -- 13.1"
Blue Earth -- 13"
Dassel -- 12.9"
Kimball -- 12"
Princeton -- 11"
Foreston -- 8.9"
Elk River -- 7"
Paynesville -- 6.5"
St. Cloud -- 6"
Albany -- 5.8"
Brainerd -- 5.5"
Melrose -- 5.5"