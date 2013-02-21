UPDATE: Sartell 8th Grader Wins Morning Session at Regional Spelling Bee
COLLEGEVILLE - The winners of today's (Thursday) Regional Spelling Bee are Adam Johnson, an 8th grader from Sartell-St. Stephen and Madison Daniels, an 8th grader from Watertown-Mayer.
Second place for this morning's Spelling Bee went to Ali Ophoven, a home schooled student from St. Joseph, also in the 8th grade. Second place for the afternoon spelling bee went to Morgan Tretter, an 8th grader from Onamia.
All four advance to the State Spelling Bee in Fergus Falls on Tuesday.