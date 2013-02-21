UPDATE: Sartell 8th Grader Wins Morning Session at Regional Spelling Bee

COLLEGEVILLE - The winners of today's (Thursday) Regional Spelling Bee are Adam Johnson , an 8th grader from Sartell-St. Stephen and Madison Daniels , an 8th grader from Watertown-Mayer.

Second place for this morning's Spelling Bee went to Ali Ophoven, a home schooled student from St. Joseph, also in the 8th grade. Second place for the afternoon spelling bee went to Morgan Tretter, an 8th grader from Onamia.