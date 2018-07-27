UPDATE: Police Find Stolen Crocodile Sculpture

ST. CLOUD -- A kidnapped croc has been found safe and will be returned to his creator.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson says with the public's help officers were able to find the stolen crocodile sculpture.

The croc was a part of the St. Cloud Sculpture Walk in downtown. It was last seen on the corner of 8th Avenue South and 1st Street on July 16. The sculpture had been on the same corner since August of last year.

At this time, Anderson couldn't provide any additional details on where the sculpture was found or if authorities have any suspects.

Artist Dale Lewis of Hastings planned to bring the croc home last Saturday but found it had been stolen. The crocodile weighs about 160 pounds and is valued at $6,500.