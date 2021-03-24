UPDATE: No Charges for Waite Park Man in Alleged Gun Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers Monday night won't be charged in the incident.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says they won't charge 44-year-old Christopher Lembcke with assault due to a lack of evidence.

Lembcke was arrested after a verbal encounter with the group. The group told responding police officers that Lembcke had pointed a gun at them after his wife was hit with an air-filled projectile fired from a toy gun.

The incident broke out around 9:00 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive.

Lembcke was booked into the Stearns County Jail and released without charges.