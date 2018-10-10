Charges Filed in St. Cloud Walmart Gun Incident

ST. CLOUD -- Formal charges have been filed against two men whose argument led to a gun being drawn inside the St. Cloud Walmart store Sunday.

Fifty-year-old Richard Waagen of Randall is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats.

Sixty-year-old Mark Gibbs of Luverne is charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a permit and negligent storage of a gun. He also is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Court records show Gibbs confronted Waagen inside the store after Waagen allegedly was yelling and swearing at Gibbs' daughter who was in a no parking zone. Waagen allegedly slammed the woman's passenger side mirror forward before entering the store.

The daughter called Gibbs and gave him a description of Waagen. According to the criminal complaint, Gibbs then confronted Waagen inside the store about the argument. Waagen then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. Surveillance video shows Gibbs walking away and Waagen pointing the gun at his back. At that time a Walmart employee intervened and Waagen pointed the gun at him as other shoppers tried to get Waagen to put the gun down.

Records show Gibbs denied to police that he had a gun, but later directed them to a garbage can in the restroom where officers found a loaded 9mm handgun. Gibbs told police he did not have a permit to carry and allegedly said because the "NRA says so." Police say Waagen does have a permit to carry.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Waagen is due in court November 16th. Gibbs is due in court October 22nd.