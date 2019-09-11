Update: Midge-Born Virus Cause of Dead Deer in Stearns Co.

ST. CLOUD -- An update to a story we first told you about last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed what caused several deer to die in Stearns County.

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease -- or EHD -- has been found in wild white-tailed deer. It is a viral disease that is spread by a biting insect called a midge.

Wildlife Research Manager Lou Cornicelli says all of our neighboring states have been dealing with EHD for years. The DNR suspects several deer in the St. Stephen area have recently died of EHD, tests from two deer were positive while other deer were too decomposed to test.

The disease first appeared in Minnesota captive deer in Houston county in October of last year.

EHD is not a threat to humans or animals outside the deer family. Even so, you should not eat deer that appear to be sick.

If you find a dead deer you should report it the nearest DNR area wildlife office.