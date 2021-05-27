UPDATE: Driver Cited After Crashing Car into St. Cloud House

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have released more information regarding the car that crashed into a house Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the driver, 33-year-old Amal Mohamed of St. Cloud, was heading east on 3rd Street when she swerved to avoid another vehicle that had legally entered the intersection.

Mohamed then drove over a curb, through a yard and into a house.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The portion of the home that was struck was not occupied at the time of the crash.

Mohamed and her 3-year-old passenger were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Mohamed was cited for not having a valid drivers license and careless driving.