Update: City Council Grants Liquor License for New Bar

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud City Council has approved a liquor license to a new bar for downtown St. Cloud.

During Monday night's meeting, the council unanimously granted a liquor license to Stihl Wolf at 515 West St. Germain Street.

During the public hearing, the co-owners said they hoped to have the bar up and running by late August or by Labor Day weekend.

The bar will be an industrial-themed pub with galvanized steel, cast-iron fixtures, exposed ductwork, and a very open concept.

Stihl Wolf will be a full-service bar. They have space for about seven TVs for watching sports.

Get our free mobile app

They won't have a kitchen or a food menu, instead will have an open-door policy to bring in food. Their location will be right next door to Polito's Pizza.

One of the owners is also an owner of Polito's. The owner of the building is also partners in the pizza shop.

The applicants say a major goal is to get dart leagues in the establishment Tuesdays through Thursdays to help create some foot traffic downtown.

Their application states they'll have security on the weekends, a strict dress code, and a zero-tolerance policy