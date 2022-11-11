Unwanted Denim? Donation Event for St. Cloud Women’s Shelter

Almost all of us has some kind of denim jeans that we no longer wear. Whether it's because they no longer fit, you don't like the style, or you just don't wear those particular jeans anymore. Whatever the reason, there is a one day event coming up where you can donate those unwanted jeans and in return receive a discount on a new pair!

This one day event is happening next Friday, November 18th at Evelie Blu Boutique in St. Cloud. It's so easy. You donate a pair of jeans you no longer want or need, they go to support Anna Marie's Alliance Women's Shelter, and you get $15 towards the purchase of a new pair of jeans. How easy and awesome is that?

There will also be some snacks available throughout the day... sips and sweets while you shop. Take advantage of other opportunities like when you spend $100 you will get a free gift while you are enjoying discounts from 30-70%.

If you would like more information on Anna Marie's Alliance Women's Shelter, you can check out their website which has this statement:

Evelie Blu Boutique is located just off Division Street near Panera. This one day event next Friday runs from 10am to 5pm.

