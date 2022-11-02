University in Iowa Lowering Tuition by Over $14K a Year

FAYETTE, IOWA (WJON News) -- A private university in Iowa has announced it is lowering its tuition across the board by more than $14,000 a year.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, Upper Iowa University's Fayette campus tuition and fees will be reduced from more than $33,600 a year to $19,000. They say that will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students.

The new tuition rate will make Upper Iowa one of the lowest-priced private, nonprofit institutions in Iowa.

UIU President William R. Duffy II says,

"The cost of attending college has reached a point where many students and their families simply do not consider certain schools when they begin to explore college options,". "To us, making sure a student bases their college choice on the best fit for them is what's most important."

Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857. It has about 4,500 students.