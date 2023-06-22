Uncle Kracker To Perform At Taste Of Minnesota

The Taste Of Minnesota will welcome hitmaker Uncle Kracker to the festival on July 3rd.

The Taste Of Minnesota will take place in Downtown Minneapolis on July 2nd and 3rd along Nicollet Mall.

The festival has moved locations a few times over the years, beginning at the State Capitol in St. Paul before a brief stint at Harriet Island. However, the festival had been on hiatus since 2015.

July 2nd's musical acts include local act the Fabulous Armadillos alongside Minnesota band Motion City Soundtrack and headliner Third Eye Blind.

Sunday will feature Uncle Kracker as the opening act with OutKast's Big Boi as the headliner.

There will also be wrestling matches put on by F1rst Wrestling, an art market and plenty of food vendors and food trucks. Tickets are free.