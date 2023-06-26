Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Collision in Morrison County

CUSHING (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles were in the right lane traveling east in Cushing when the trailing vehicle tried to pass and struck the front vehicle causing it to roll. The unbelted driver in that vehicle was ejected.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled, 66-year-old Lambert Butler of Verndale, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, a 25-year-old man from Verndale, was not hurt.

The driver of the passing vehicle, 37-year-old Jake Peck of St. Cloud, and two children ages six and nine, all were not hurt.

