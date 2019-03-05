Two Teens Taken to the Hospital After Early Morning Rollover

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

MOTLEY -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after rolling their vehicle in Morrison County.

The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Highway 10, one mile south of Motley.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 17-year-old Emily Bellware, of Detroit Lakes, was heading north on Highway 10 when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a large snowbank, causing her vehicle to roll.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down. Authorities say her passenger, 19-year-old Hunter Hagen, from Detroit Lakes, was able to get out on his own, while Bellware was trapped.

She was later freed and both teenagers were taken to Staples Hospital with unknown injuries.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: injuries, morrison county, rollover
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top