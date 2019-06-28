Two People Killed In North Memorial Helicopter Crash in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Two people died in a helicopter crash early Friday morning in Brainerd.

North Memorial Health says at about 1:00 a.m. one of their helicopters crashed near the Brainerd airport. Three North Memorial Health crew members were on board.

No patients were being transported at the time of the crash.

The pilot and the nurse died. A third crew member was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.