Two People Injured in I-94 Crash

CLEARWATER -- Two people received minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash happened on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Grover Avenue in Clearwater.

A car driven by 21-year-old Larry Fox of Browerville was traveling west on I-94 when it rear-ended a car driven by 22-year-old Mikaela Johnson of Sartell.

The impact pushed Johnson's car into the back end of another car, driven by 32-year-old Eric Freihammer of Sartell.

Johnson and her passenger, 21-year-old Kayla Shelley of Roseville, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.