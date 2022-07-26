Two People Are Hurt After Boat Hits Their Kayak on Sauk Lake

SAUK CENTRE -- Two people from Colorado were hurt when their kayak was struck by a boat on a lake in Sauk Centre Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and several other emergency responders were called out to Sauk Lake just after 1:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Susan Hegdal and 59-year-old Thomas Hegdal of Fort Collins, Colorado were in a two-person kayak when they were hit by an 18-foot fishing boat.

Susan Hegdal suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Thomas Hegdal was brought to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the fishing boat, 48-year-old Michael Dunfee of Sauk Centre and his passengers were not hurt.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

