Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten.

The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.

Roering and her passenger were taken to Glenwood Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van, 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says it appears distracted driving was a factor in the crash.

